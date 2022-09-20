'Doctor G' Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Struggles To Become A Gynaecologist

The trailer for the film sees the titular character struggle with the fact that he has to settle into the gynaecology department although his desire lies in working in the orthopaedic department. As his wishes are squashed he slowly attempts to learn what he can in the gynaecology department. But he is met with his own set of setbacks as patients prefer female gynaecologists.

On the other end, Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in the pipeline including, Sriram Raghavan's Shoot The Piano and Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Pandey. Rakul Preet will also be seen in Thank God.

Doctor G will be Rakul and Ayushmann's first project together. The film is all set for its theatrical release on 14 October.