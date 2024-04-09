You Don't Need to Worry About A Bird Flu Pandemic Just Yet

Speaking at the briefing, Dr Suresh Kuchipudi, a bird flu researcher was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying, "now we are getting dangerously close to this virus (H5N1) potentially causing a pandemic."

Now, it is true that the H5N1 strain of birdflu can cause severe disease, even in humans, hence the name HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza).

In fact, according to the World Health Organization, H5N1 avian flu has a case fatality rate of 56 percent. That means more than half the people who who have gotten it so have have died from it.

Despite the scary stats, according to experts, a pandemic driven by the H5N1 virus isn't likely to occur in the near future.