In Photos: Should You Be Worried About the Bird Flu Outbreak?

Why is the current bird flu outbreak so concerning? Can humans get bird flu? Here's what to know

The current outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu caused by the H5N1 virus in several countries including the US, China, and parts of Europe, has put health authorities on alert.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that although the outbreak doesn't pose an immediate threat to humans, it is being 'closely monitored'.

In the meantime, experts warn that this current outbreak can prove to be disruptive, and could hamper food supply in certain areas.

Large scale culling of infected and suspected birds has led to heavy losses running in the millions, with the price of poultry and eggs shooting up in countries like the US.

