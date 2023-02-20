In Photos: Should You Be Worried About the Bird Flu Outbreak?
Why is the current bird flu outbreak so concerning? Can humans get bird flu? Here's what to know
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The current outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu caused by the H5N1 virus in several countries including the US, China, and parts of Europe, has put health authorities on alert.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that although the outbreak doesn't pose an immediate threat to humans, it is being 'closely monitored'.
In the meantime, experts warn that this current outbreak can prove to be disruptive, and could hamper food supply in certain areas.
Large scale culling of infected and suspected birds has led to heavy losses running in the millions, with the price of poultry and eggs shooting up in countries like the US.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Bird Flu photo story H5N1 Avian Influenza
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.