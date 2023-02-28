Bird Flu Death: Do Unprecedented Cases Signal Growing Threat to Humans?

What to know about bird flu: vaccines, prevention, outbreak
(Image: iStock)
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has reportedly died of bird flu earlier this week in February. She was one of two cases confirmed in humans in the country — her father being the other —for the first time since 2014.
According to Cambodia's health ministry, the girl, who belonged to the rural province of Prey Veng, had fallen ill a week earlier with a high fever, cough and sore throat.
Earlier, in January, Ecuador too reported its first case of human transmission of bird flu in a 9-year-old girl, who was reportedly infected by direct contact with virus-carrying domestic poultry.
As more and more cases of bird flu pop up in mammals around the world, should we be bracing ourselves for another possible pandemic? Is there a vaccine for bird flu?
FIT explains.
These new cases of bird flu have raised concerns as they were found to be caused by an older clade (2.3.2.1c) of the H5N1 strain, which emerged in 2020 and has caused record numbers of deaths among wild birds and domestic poultry in recent months.
According to reports, so far the virus has led to the death of 208 million birds around the world.
Speaking to the press earlier this month, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala confirmed that bird flu in commercially reared and wild birds have been detected in 14 states in India so far, including Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Bird flu cases are known to spike from time to time, especially during the winter months. However, the ongoing outbreak has experts on edge as it is the longest-running outbreak of bird flu in history.
This year, the virus has been, uncharacteristically so, found in a number of mammals including:
Grizzly bears in the US
Mink in Spain
Sea lions in Peru
Otters foxes in the UK
This time around instances of the outbreak spilling over to mammals has led experts to question how easily this variant is able to jump from poultry to mammals, and spread from mammal to mammal.
According to the WHO, in the past 20 years, 870 humans have been infected with bird flu, and 457 have died. The last case of human infection with avian influenza A(H7N9) reported to WHO in the Western Pacific Region was in 2019]]
The possibility of the virus spreading among humans rapidly will arise if the existing strains mutate to be able to spread from human to human, which is why, according to experts, incidence of infections in mammals must be monitored closely, and robust genome sequencing data must be gathered.
Though sporadic cases have been detected in humans in some countries, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), currently there is no indication of human-to-human transmission.
There are vaccines for poultry against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), but poultry farmers in many countries have been reluctant to use them. There are a few reasons for this.
The vaccines help reduce death, but it doesn't necessarily stop infection and transmission of the virus.
Even vaccinated birds need to be monitored and tested, and those suspected to be infected would still need to be quarantined, culled.
Bird flu is known to mutate rapidly, which means the efficacy of vaccines can wane quickly.
Vaccinating large flocks of poultry can be expensive and time-consuming, as shots often need to be administered individually.
For this reason, countries like the UK, and the US – some of the largest producers of poultry meat in the world – do not allow for the use of vaccines for fear of it impacting trade with very little benefit.
India, too, does not permit the use of bird flu vaccine.
Given the trade restrictions on vaccinated poultry in many countries, fresh bilateral negotiations would be needed to allow exports to those markets and avoid unfair competition, Philippe Gelin, chief executive of one of Europe's largest poultry firms, was quoted as saying by Reuters.
That said, countries like the US, UK, and France are still testing out vaccines.
Although vaccines do exist, vaccinating humans against bird flu is tricky because we don't know yet which variant or subvariant of the virus (if any) is capable of human-to-human transmission.
Unless we know which variant to make the vaccine against, a general vaccine would not be adequately effective.
Moreover, the avian flu virus mutates so fast, it would be difficult to vaccinate against them all.
However, studies and clinical trials are underway. In 2022, a paper published in the medical journal Science showed that a flu shot against all 20 known subtypes of influenza A and B virus protected mice and ferrets against several strains of flu.
France's Ceva Animal Health, one of the top companies developing bird flu vaccines in the world has said that they are developing an mRNA vaccine, similar to the COVID-19 vaccines, for bird flu as well, reported Reuters.
Addressing the situation earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that although the risk posed to humans in slow, the spread of avian flu, and the emergence of any new strains must be monitored carefully given the alarming rise in cases among mammals.
In a media briefing, incoming WHO chief scientist Jeremy Farrar said, "My concern (is) that we're in slow motion watching something which may never happen...but if it were to happen, would we look back on what we're doing at the moment and say, why didn't we do more?"
