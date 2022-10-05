Binge Eating During Festivals? 11 Detox Drinks That Will Cleanse Your Gut

Detoxing is simply a systematic approach to assisting your body in removing the toxins stored in its tissues.

It is the assisted cleaning of your liver, blood, and gut. The body has its own natural healing system set up to deal with the chemicals that it doesn't want, and to excrete them. Sometimes though, toxins don't leave our body – they hang around unless we do a timely detoxification. Right now is one such time.

Too many festive meals call for regular detoxing side by side. If you wait for the long festive season – from now till end of the year – then the body will get saddled with multiple toxins, thanks to junk eating and low activity.