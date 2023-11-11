Delhi Planning To Induce Artificial Rain on 20–21 November: How Effective Is It?

Image used for representation.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/FIT)
On Friday, 10 November, after it rained in Delhi NCR, the region’s air quality improved significantly. The rain showers came on the heels of a similar measure that the state had been planning to undertake.
On 20-21 November, the Delhi government is all set to induce artificial rainfall (if the skies are cloudy) by implementing a process called cloud-seeding.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai met with an IIT Kanpur team on Wednesday that has been developing this project since 2018. The team had even conducted trials for this in July 2023 and received all permissions for it from the government.
But wait, what is artificial rain? Is it effective? Is it even needed? FIT explains.
Raghu Murtugudde, Earth System Scientist at IIT Bombay, says, “To put it simply, we shoot chemicals like silver iodide at rain-bearing clouds to make it rain.”
Elaborating on what Murtugudde says, Anjal Prakash, Clinical Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business, tells FIT,
Whether cloud seeding really works remains up for debate. Murtugudde says that there’s no scientific evidence to show that artificial rain helps in curbing air pollution.
On the other hand, Prakash says that studies have shown that cloud seeding can work but only in specific conditions. These include:
Type of clouds in the sky
Atmospheric conditions
Availability of water vapour
Not really, while artificial rain can address pollution sources like dust and construction debris, it’s not a comprehensive solution to curb all kinds of pollutants.
Prakash tells FIT,
For one, Murtugudde points out that since chemicals are being used to induce rain, it could potentially lead to acid rain.
On the other hand, Prakash points towards soil and water contamination, waterlogging, and unpredictable weather patterns.
But, Murtugudde adds, these are only minor concerns since artificial rains will be induced in a controlled environment.
But there are other things that authorities should also be focusing on, experts say.
While the Delhi government has put the odd-even vehicle scheme on hold till the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness, Murtugudde says the way to move ahead is by improving public transport.
Prakash agrees. He suggests bringing in policies that reduce emissions at the source itself. Not just that, he emphasises the need for adopting cleaner technologies and implementing stringent environmental policies. He says focusing on these could help significantly:
Promoting renewable energy sources
Stricter emission controls for industries and vehicles
Afforestation
Public awareness campaigns
Investing in sustainable urban planning
Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment, had told FIT in October this year that implementing these smaller steps could help curb air pollution too:
Stricter dust control measures on construction sites
Preventing open burning of waste
Improving public transport
Consciously disposing industrial waste
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)