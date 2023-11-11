Delhi Planning To Induce Artificial Rain on 20–21 November: How Effective Is It?

On Friday, 10 November, after it rained in Delhi NCR, the region’s air quality improved significantly. The rain showers came on the heels of a similar measure that the state had been planning to undertake.

On 20-21 November, the Delhi government is all set to induce artificial rainfall (if the skies are cloudy) by implementing a process called cloud-seeding.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai met with an IIT Kanpur team on Wednesday that has been developing this project since 2018. The team had even conducted trials for this in July 2023 and received all permissions for it from the government.