In Photos: Delhi Breathes Easier As Rains Bring Respite From Poor Air Quality

In Photos: Delhi's air quality improves as rain brings relief.

In Photos: Delhi Breathes Easier As Rains Bring Respite From Poor Air Quality
Light showers on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, 9-10 November, led to a rapid improvement in Delhi's air quality.

Residents took to social media to rejoice the cleaner air and improved visibility after the rainfall helped clear the smoggy haze that had been lingering in the city for over 10 days.

Up till Thursday, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world.

