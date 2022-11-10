‘Can't Afford to Make Air Pollution an Issue,’ Say Labourers in Delhi

What will I do with the air quality if I don't have enough money for food?” he asked.

Every day at 7 am, he reaches the labour chowk with hope and trepidation in equal measure.

“On usual days, labourers get hired by 8.30 am but due to the ban, we keep waiting till noon. No job has come my way in the last one week,” he said. This means, Rajaram has not earned Rs 3,500 this week – a sum equivalent to his monthly room rent in Delhi.

For the last one week, Rajaram has been returning home by noon. Rajaram has four daughters -- the younger ones live with him and his wife in Delhi, while the older ones live with their grandparents back home in Bihar. He has not been able to send money home to his parents, and with a construction ban in place, it seems unlikely that he will have enough saved up month-end to send home.