Cut The Hush-Hush! Let's Talk Erectile Dysfunction & Performance Anxiety

Have you noticed how many people talk about the "flaws" they see when they look at themselves in the mirror, while you sit there, scratching your head, trying hard to find one?

In the movie Kamasutra, Rasa Devi (played by Rekha) says, “Honour and shame may be two sides of the same coin.” It's unfortunate that even though one might believe this dialogue when they hear it, they might still be unable to apply it in their lives.

The idea of being 'manly enough' is still portrayed and accepted as it was ages ago, even though people have been trying to break the shackles of such sex-related stereotypes. This is where topics like erectile dysfunction and performance anxiety come in. There is no shame associated with these words and we need to talk about them out loud.