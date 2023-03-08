'Our World Is Falling Apart:' Family of Children Battling Adenovirus in Bengal

Kolkata has been witnessing a huge number of children dying of suspected cases of adenovirus over the past few weeks.
(Photo: Gurvinder Singh/Accessed by The Quint)
The cries of Anjali Baishnab were strong enough to pierce the heart of anyone inside Kolkata's Dr BC Roy Memorial Hospital, where her 15-month-old daughter Ahana succumbed to respiratory illness on 2 March.
The 28-year-old mother is still in denial – she cannot believe that her child is no more.
Ahana was admitted to the government hospital on 28 February with acute respiratory illness and fever due to suspected adenovirus, a medium-sized and non-enveloped virus that can cause respiratory illnesses like the common cold, conjunctivitis, bronchitis, or pneumonia.
She battled the ailment for two days but didn't survive.
Anjali Baishnab's 15-month-old daughter Ahana succumbed to respiratory illness.
But Anjali is not alone in her tragedy. The city has been witnessing a huge number of children dying of suspected cases of adenovirus over the past few weeks.
As per the latest data released by the West Bengal government, around 12 children had died across the state as of 1 March due to Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) caused by different viruses – and over 5,213 children had been suffering from the said infection.
But sources told FIT that nearly 40 children have died, mostly aged up to 2.5 years, due to the virus until the past week in different government hospitals in Kolkata and its outskirts.
Most of the casualties are being reported in Dr BC Roy Memorial Hospital and Calcutta Medical College, where serious cases are being referred to from the outskirts due to the lack of proper treatment in district hospitals.
An ambulance spotted outside Dr BC Roy Memorial Hospital.
Amir Mandal has not been able to hold back his tears since he brought his 18-month-old son to Dr BC Roy Hospital in Kolkata on the night of 4 March.
The hospital authorities have been unable to shift his son, Ramiz, to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to a shortage of beds and have kept him in the general ward.
Amir has been watching playful videos of his son on his mobile phone, hoping and praying he survives.
Several people bringing their children to the hospitals are facing the issue of a severe shortage of beds in ICUs.
The medical staff at the hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said that the situation is far worse than it looks – four children are being treated in the same bed due to the shortage.
People also complained about the lack of support from the medical staff and their "rash behaviour."
Shamina Bibi, 50, who had come from North 24 Parganas, told FIT:
Shamina Bibi's granddaughter is in a critical condition.
The senior medical officials, however, claimed that they are doing their best despite facing infrastructure woes.
The employees at Calcutta Medical College also spoke of frequent skirmishes between the parents and the hospital staff.
A security guard, requesting anonymity, told FIT,
Health experts, meanwhile, are blaming the lack of governmental support for high casualties.
Dr Sajal Biswas, secretary of the Service Doctors Forum, said:
The Director of Health Services, Dr Siddhartha Niyogi, however, refused to give any figures on the death toll but said that the government is looking into it. He said:
Apart from serious cases, several children with mild symptoms are also being rushed to government hospitals by parents over fears that they won't survive.
Tasmina Yasmin, 27, is one such parent. She brought her daughter to Dr BC Roy Hospital after she developed a fever.
