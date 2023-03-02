Are More Mumbaikars Complaining About Relentless Coughing Than Before?

Top pulmonologists in Mumbai are witnessing an 'exponential rise' in the number of chronic cough, wheezing, upper-respiratory infections.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Kavya Malhotra, a resident of Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, would have been considered a healthy 20-year-old until three months ago. She ate a balanced diet, did her daily workouts, and had no underlying comorbidities.
Since early December, however, Kavya has been relentlessly coughing, and has developed wheezing. After several rounds of antibiotics, a few chest x-rays, her doctors suggested she get tested for influenza. She is currently on heavy medication, and her road to recovery is much longer than expected.
Top pulmonologists in Mumbai are witnessing an 'exponential rise' in the number of chronic cough, wheezing, upper-respiratory infections since December last year – estimating it to be almost five-fold increase, as compared to previous years.
There is a pattern, say doctors. While the fever lasts for only three-four days, it is the dry cough, sore throat, or hoarseness in voice that is persistent.
Like that of 35-year-old Priti Munde, who is running a cloud kitchen, in Andheri West. She first started experiencing a 'scratch' in her throat in early January, which turned into what she thought was 'viral infection.' When FIT spoke to her on 28 February, she was still under medication, and has not been any better.
"Normally, if you have a viral infection, the cough should subside in two-three days. These infections are self-limiting. But here, we witness persistent cough – more than 10 days, more than a month, or even two months in many cases," Dr Pujan Parikh, Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine department at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital told FIT.
The top pulmonologists, who spoke to FIT, point all fingers at pollution, and the relentless construction that is happening all across the city. On 14 February, Mumbai overtook Delhi as the second-most polluted city in the world, as per global Air Quality Index.
A Delhi vs Mumbai war, the city should not be proud of winning, the doctor added.
Dr Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Kalyan, agrees.
There are multiple studies that point that pollution affects basically the respiratory system, the lungs and leads to increase in the pro-inflammatory condition. The patient thus is not only at the risk of asthma attacks, but is also at the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), experts point.
According to Dr Parikh, persistent symptoms in children, and senior citizens should definitely not be ignored – and so should symptoms in adults who have no co-morbidities.
Experts suggest that you must consult a general physician or a pulmonologist if you have:
Persistent fever after 3-4 days
Dry cough or sore throat beyond a week
Difficulties in breathing when you hit the bed
Irritational cough at night
Signs of asthma or wheezing in those who have not been diagnosed earlier
"I am seeing really young patients with influenza – who have to get admitted to hospitals, without any sort of comorbidities. It is concerning, so if you have persistent symptoms, start treatment early," Dr Jayalakshmi added.
But what's important is to also complete the course of treatment, according to Dr Sabnis. "Complete your antibiotics course. Do not stop it thinking you are getting better. And, avoid exposure to smoke as much as you can," she said.
