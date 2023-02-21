Adenovirus Outbreak in Kolkata: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment & More

Adenovirus is a common virus that causes cold or flu-like symptoms that are often taken as symptoms of infections. Research proves that there are around 50 types of adenoviruses that can cause an infection in humans. Adenovirus infections occur throughout the year, but the infections are more common in winter and early spring. Infections range from mild to severe, but serious illness doesn’t occur.

Adenoviruses can affect people of all ages but they are more common in children younger than 5 years. The common reason for the spread of adenoviruses in babies and young children is daycares. In this setting, babies and children come into close contact with one another or put different objects in their mouths causing infections.

Let's know the other causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention options.