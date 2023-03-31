7 Indian Spices That Can Help Boost Immunity

Immunity boosting spices
(Images: iStock)
Indian spices are known for the taste they add to our curries, biryani, chai, or even desserts. Yes, few of the spices mentioned below are used in desserts and tea as well. But these spices are not only used for taste but they also have many other beneficial effects on the body. These aromatic ingredients are also responsible for the mouth watering smell in our delicacies.
Since spices are derived from plants, they have various properties that have a positive impact on human health. They have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral properties. These spices also help boost immunity thus helping fight off infections like cold and flu, helps heal wounds, promotes normal functioning of the organs like kidneys, liver etc. Let's know the benefits of Indian spices in detail and how do they help boost immunity,
1. Turmeric is one of the most popular and healthy spices in India. The yellow color of the spice is due to curcumin, a phyto-derivative that provides anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and antiseptic properties that provide healing in cases of coughs, colds, or respiratory problems like sinus or bronchial asthma.
2. Black pepper is the spice that has antioxidant, antimicrobial and a gastroprotective agent. This is a spice used in teas in winter since it keeps colds at bay. It helps cleaning the chest from inside out, providing instant relief from respiratory infection, congestion or other illness. It is also effective for sore throat and cold.
3. Cinnamon is an aromatic spice that has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties and has healing effects. Cinnamon helps fighting with infections, respiratory problems thus boosting immune systems. It contains rich antioxidants like polyphenols and proanthocyanidins that help balance blood sugar levels.
4. Cloves are also considered as the immunity boosting spices that help fight off pathogens that are harmful in winters. Cloves are richly endowed with antioxidants providing high resistance and boosting immunity. They also contain a compound called Eugenol that has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can also protect against certain cancers. Cloves have no side effects and is also effective in gastrointestinal distress. Clove can also be used topically on wounds such as burns for instant cooling and pain relief.
5. Nutmeg is a warming spice, meaning it can be used in savory dishes as well as sweet dishes. It has various health benefits and helps combat insomnia, weight gain, or joint pain. It possesses strong antibacterial properties that help boost immunity and provide faster relied in sickness. You can mix nutmeg with hot milk and honey to cure cold symptoms without long-term side effects.
6. Cumin seeds have various benefits on the human body including their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help maintain the blood sugar levels. Cumin is also an excellent source for iron that provides energy and fortifies bones. You can consume cumin water for good skin and and it is also helpful in invigorating taste buds with its citrusy yet tangy flavour.
7. Fenugreek acts as a natural anti-oxidant, strengthening the immune system. Fenugreek plays dual role, due its culinary uses and medicinal benefits. According to MedicalNewsToday, it has various benefits in conditions like: digestive problems, constipation, loss of appetite, gastritis, breast milk production and flow, diabetes, low testosterone or libido, painful menstruation, menopause, arthritis, and high blood pressure.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)