Covishield Gives Higher Immune Response Than Covaxin, Finds New Study

Zoom In: “The question that we intended to ask was, how comparable are these two vaccines in terms of their ability to trigger an immune response," says Dr Vineeta Bal, one of the study authors, to FIT.

She explains that the study compared immune response of both the respective vaccines on groups of people that were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus prior to vaccination (Seropositive), with those who were not exposed (seronegative).

Key Points of the Study:

The study was conducted between 30 June 2021 and 28 January 2022. It began in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

691 participants, between the ages of 18-45 were enrolled.

The participants received two doses of either Covaxin or Covishield.

The participants were monitored in 4 hospitals across 2 cities (Pune and Bengaluru).

What the study found:

Covishield was found to elicit a higher and longer lasting immune response than Covaxin in both seronegative individuals and seropositive individuals.

"We also found that the concentration of antibodies in such individuals was also higher for Covishield, and they lasted for longer too," says Dr Bal. "This is primarily in the seronegative individuals."