7 Healthy Alternatives for Rice

1. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein. This means it contains all the nine essential amino acids that the body needs. It is high in fiber and other nutrients like iron, magnesium, and zinc. It has a mild, nutty flavor, that makes it a versatile grain and hence can be used in various dishes.

2. Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower rice is a low-carb, low-calorie alternative to white rice. It is made by grating or processing cauliflower into rice-sized pieces. Cauliflower rice is a rich source of fiber and vitamin C. It has a mild flavour making it a good substitute for white rice in many dishes.

3. Riced broccoli

Riced broccoli is a smart rice alternative for people who are on low-carb or low-calorie diets. It is similar in nutrient content to riced cauliflower. Riced broccoli is an excellent source of vitamin C. Vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant that helps to prevent cellular damage and boost immune health

4. Barley

Barley is a whole grain high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Barley is a good source of beta-glucan, a type of fiber that helps to lower cholesterol levels and manage blood sugar levels as well. Whole-grain, hulled barley is more nutritious than refined, pearled barley.