10 Protein-Rich Foods For Vegetarians and Vegans

According to Dr. Vilas Shirhatti, Nutrition Consultant, Naturell India, unlike the proteins from animal sources that are complete with all essential amino acids, plant proteins are not complete in themselves as they lack some essential amino acids, thus it is very important to combine plant proteins from different sources to ensure completeness.

1. Cereal grains and millets: Most whole grain cereals like wheat, oats, barley, rice, and millets like Jowar, Ragi, Bajra, and Kodo contain 9 to 11% of proteins. Whole Grains and millet are not only sources of complex carbohydrates and high fiber but also contain significant amounts of protein. Whole grains have a range of positive effects on your physical health such as a decrease in risk of diabetes and obesity. Incorporating these grains into meals provides a balanced array of macronutrients, supporting overall health and well-being.

2. Legumes and pulses: They are a cornerstone of plant-based protein. Various types of beans and lentils like tur, moong, chickpea, horse gram, and peas contain 20 to 25% and are low fat. Legumes like soy and peanuts contain 25 to 30% protein but are high in fat. Combining whole grains, and legumes, and pulses makes the proteins complete. This is the principle behind eating Dal Roti, Rajma rice, dal kichadi, Idli, and Dosa as they combine both cereal grains or millets and pulses or legumes.

3. Tofu and Tempeh: These are vegan protein sources that are complete. Both derived from soybeans, tofu, and tempeh are versatile protein sources in vegan and vegetarian diets.