7 Blood-Thinning Foods For a Healthy Heart

1. Turmeric

Turmeric also known as the golden spice, is known to have the required anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant properties. The main reason for these properties of turmeric is the active ingredient present in it which is curcumin. It is a natural remedy for the same since a good old day.

2. Ginger

Ginger has one of the biggest health benefits of helping to keep your blood thin and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, as well as many other help problems. It is an anti-inflammatory spice that helps to prevent blood clotting. Ginger does this by reducing thromboxane, a hormone that causes platelets to aggregate, or stick together. It also contains salicylates, that give aspirin its blood-thinning properties.

3. Fish

Fish such as tuna and salmon, are high in Omega 3 oils and are natural blood-thinning foods. These fish provide plenty of fatty acids that help thin down the blood and keep it that way.

4. Avocado

Avocado being high in plant-based Omega 3 fatty acids is one of the natural blood thinners. Eating an avocado every day helps prevent the need for blood thinning medication later on in life. In addition, being high in Vitamin E it can lower inflammation, fight dangerous free radicals, encourage cell repair, and aid in arterial mending.

5. Cranberries

Cranberries are widely recognized as one of the best blood-thinning foods. They can be eaten fresh, dried, or juiced. These berries promote excellent cardiovascular health and prevent problems related to blood consistency.

6. Raisins

A delicious home remedy and preventative for thick blood is to snack on raisins each day. When the grapes are dried their nutrients and beneficial compounds get intensified, so you get more benefits with smaller amounts, and your blood stays thin.

7. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is known to be one of the best blood-thinning foods found anywhere. Whether one chooses the fruit or the juice this food is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help keep you healthy and your blood thin.