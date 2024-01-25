7 Blood-Thinning Foods For a Healthy Heart

Blood-Thinning Foods to eat
(Image: iStock)
The prevention of the formation of blood clots due to the presence of fewer platelets is called blood thinning. Blood thinning is mainly achieved by a set of medications called blood thinners. These blood thinners are also referred to as anticoagulants. The process of thinning of blood occurs by allopathic medications, home remedies, and following a proper diet. These do not break up or dissolve the blood clot that the person has formed over time but help in the prevention of the formation of new clots. The anticoagulants help in the minimization or reduction of the clots that are already formed. It is very important to treat the blood clots in the blood vessels. The significance is similar to treating a stroke, heart attack, or any other massive blockage.
There are mainly two methods that natural blood thinners use to prevent the clumping together of existing clots. One method is to prevent the working of vitamin K or weaken the effects of vitamin K and this is known as an anticoagulant. Another method works on preventing the platelets from sticking together or to the vessel wall and causing a blockage. These are known as antiplatelets.
1. Turmeric
Turmeric also known as the golden spice, is known to have the required anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant properties. The main reason for these properties of turmeric is the active ingredient present in it which is curcumin. It is a natural remedy for the same since a good old day.
2. Ginger
Ginger has one of the biggest health benefits of helping to keep your blood thin and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, as well as many other help problems. It is an anti-inflammatory spice that helps to prevent blood clotting. Ginger does this by reducing thromboxane, a hormone that causes platelets to aggregate, or stick together. It also contains salicylates, that give aspirin its blood-thinning properties.
3. Fish
Fish such as tuna and salmon, are high in Omega 3 oils and are natural blood-thinning foods. These fish provide plenty of fatty acids that help thin down the blood and keep it that way.
4. Avocado
Avocado being high in plant-based Omega 3 fatty acids is one of the natural blood thinners. Eating an avocado every day helps prevent the need for blood thinning medication later on in life. In addition, being high in Vitamin E it can lower inflammation, fight dangerous free radicals, encourage cell repair, and aid in arterial mending.
5. Cranberries
Cranberries are widely recognized as one of the best blood-thinning foods. They can be eaten fresh, dried, or juiced. These berries promote excellent cardiovascular health and prevent problems related to blood consistency.
6. Raisins
A delicious home remedy and preventative for thick blood is to snack on raisins each day. When the grapes are dried their nutrients and beneficial compounds get intensified, so you get more benefits with smaller amounts, and your blood stays thin.
7. Pomegranate
Pomegranate is known to be one of the best blood-thinning foods found anywhere. Whether one chooses the fruit or the juice this food is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help keep you healthy and your blood thin.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)