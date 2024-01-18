Sinus Diet Plan: What Foods Are Bad For Your Sinuses

Even though no single food or combination of foods and liquids is a sinus cure, foods have a dramatic effect on sinus symptoms. But people can follow a few below guidelines to lower the inflammation.

1. Alcohol

It gives a burning sensation in the throat which further aggravates the tonsils. During tonsillitis, one must be very careful with the hydration of their body. Alcohol dehydrates the body and makes it very difficult to maintain moisture in the throat.

2. Tomatoes

Tomato is very rich in oxalic acid. The acid present in tomatoes will irritate the throat lining and cause tonsillitis to become worse if consumed in large quantities. One must also avoid different kinds of sauces as they have all the irritating spices which could prove to be a hazard.

3. Pickles

People who have sinus infections must avoid pickles at all costs. Pickles have great quantities of vinegar and salt which cause the tonsils to be more inflamed. They also contribute to stomach acid reflux, which proves to be the second adverse effect of having pickles during tonsillitis.