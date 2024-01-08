Stroke Prevention Diet: 8 Foods to Eat To Reduce the Risk Of Stroke

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. Eating a diet high in saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, and sodium is linked to an increased risk of stroke. Including a variety of healthy foods in your diet helps reduce the risk of stroke. There are some lifestyle changes you can make to lower stroke risk. Some of these changes include avoiding smoking cigarettes, remaining active, and limiting salt intake. But along with these lifestyle modifications, eating certain foods may help too. Here are some foods that one must avoid to reduce the risk of stroke.
1. Coffee
Coffee is useful for more than a boost of energy. According to a study, regular coffee drinkers tend to have a 20 percent lower incidence of stroke than people who rarely drink coffee. Tea drinkers also seem to have a similar risk reduction, so it is recommended to add a cup of coffee or tea to your daily routine.
2. Chocolate
Dark chocolate usually is known for its cardiovascular benefits, but it has been found that both dark and milk chocolate aid in the prevention of strokes. The high concentrations of flavonoids found in chocolate possess anti-inflammatory and anti-clotting properties, that help reduce blood pressure and harmful cholesterol.
3. Tomatoes
While fruits and vegetables in general help combat strokes, tomatoes have the added benefit of containing lycopene, which has been linked to a significant reduction in the risk of a stroke. People who consume tomatoes regularly are nearly 60 percent less likely to suffer a stroke compared to those with little or no lycopene in their diet.
4. Salmon
Fish are high in proteins, and hence fight against stroke, but salmon has special recognition for its potent omega-3 fatty acid content. Essential fatty acids are responsible for optimal brain and heart health, but are not produced naturally by the body and need to be part of a healthy diet. Fresh fish also contain antioxidants that reduce the damage caused by free radical cell damage.
7 Health Benefits Of Radish
5. Beans
Beans are a potent stroke-fighting food. They contain high levels of magnesium and antioxidants that help to reduce oxidative stress and regulate blood pressure. Consuming magnesium each day can help reduce stroke risk by 9 percent, and beans also provide high-quality fiber and protein.
6. Leafy green vegetables
Leafy green vegetables, such as kale, spinach, and collard greens, contain magnesium and antioxidants that the body uses to lower the risk of stroke. A diet high in leafy greens contributes to less inflammation, lower cholesterol, and lower blood pressure, and further results in a much lower chance of suffering a debilitating incident.
7. Citrus fruits
Including oranges, grapefruits, and lemons in the morning diet for their high amounts of flavonoids and other antioxidants, may prove to be helpful since they possess powerful anti-stroke properties. The compounds found in citrus fruit also combat insulin resistance and lower levels of harmful cholesterol.
8. Whole grains
Eating whole grains greatly lowers the risk of ischemic stroke, especially in women. Whole grain foods are rich in antioxidants, fiber, and several beneficial vitamins and minerals. According to a study women who consume just two to three servings of whole grains per day have reduced stroke risk by 40 percent.
7 Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)