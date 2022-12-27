6 Benefits of Including Curry Leaves in Your Diet

Benefits of consuming curry leaves regularly
Curry leaves or sweet neem leaves are one of the favorite ingredients in the Indian kitchen and it has various culinary and medicinal purposes. It is a staple in the South Indian dishes like sambhar, rasam, chutneys, etc. They are small green leaves poplar for their unique flavor and smell. They are widely used as a seasoning in South Indian dishes.
According to Healthline, 100 grams of curry leaves provide around 108 calories of energy, and they are filled with carbohydrates, proteins, fiber, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and other minerals. Vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, etc are also present in curry leaves.
Since curry leaves have so many nutrients, it is quite obvious that it has various health benefits as well. Know the health benefits of consuming curry leaves regularly.
1. Rich in Antioxidants: Curry leaves are rich in powerful antioxidants, plant compounds that keep us healthy and protect us from numerous diseases that may affect the nervous system, cardiovascular health, kidneys, etc. They have the potential to protect us from oxidative stress as well.
2. May Reduce the Risk of Cancer: Curry leaves have anti-mutagenic potential, meaning that they can protect us from various types of cancer. Moreover, the flavonoids found in curry leaves act as anti-cancer agents and are effective in restricting the growth of breast cancer cells. Curry leaves also protect the body from colon cancer and cervical cancer.
3. May Reduce the Risk of Heart Diseases: Curry leaves protect us from oxidative damage thus reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, according to US NIH, consumption of curry leaves decreases cholesterol levels and levels of triglycerides. High cholesterol and triglyceride levels may increase your risk of developing heart disease.
4. Helps in the Management of Diabetes: Regular consumption of curry leaves helps in the management of diabetes and related complications. They are highly effective in reducing blood glucose levels. Moreover, they are rich in fiber, a nutrient that prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar levels and boosts the activity of insulin thus helping maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
5. May Prevent Alzheimer’s disease: Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disease with symptoms like loss of neurons and signs of oxidative stress. According to PubMed Central, curry leaves contain substances that protect against neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. They also protect the brain cells from oxidative damage, as well as enzymes associated with Alzheimer’s disease progression.
6. Anti-inflammatory Effects: Curry leaves contain various types of anti-inflammatory compounds, and research has shown that curry leaf extract can help reduce inflammation-related genes and proteins. Anti-inflammatory compounds thus help fight various diseases like asthma, arthritis, type-2 diabetes, etc
