India Has Highest Number of Cervical Cancer Cases in Asia, Finds Lancet Study

But,

India is also in the list of countries where steep decrease in incidence of cervical cancer has been observed. This could be attributed to multiple factors, including declines in fertility rates and lower parity, or improvement in the coverage of screening programs and access to treatment services especially in the urban population.

The big picture: The Lancet study comes a day after Dr NK Arora, chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), told The Indian Express that India is gearing up for a nationwide immunisation drive for girls in the age group of 9-14 years.

What next?: The immunisation drive is likely to begin by mid-2023, as the indigenously developed HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer is scheduled to become available by April-May next year.

The quadrivalent vaccine is called Cervavac, and has been developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII).