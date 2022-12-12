Liver Diseases May Cause Abnormalities in Your Heart: What New Study Says

The big reveal: The researchers found that increased FIB-4 scores in a person, which indicate liver fibrosis or severe liver disease, are also associated with heart abnormalities.

What are experts saying: Alan Kwan, the lead author of the study, said that while it was already known that nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases were linked to cardiovascular deaths, not much was known to understand the relation between them apart from common risk factors.

The American Heart Association had also previously stated that people diagnosed with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease often die due to heart issues.

Kwan said,