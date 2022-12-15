7 foods That Should be Included in Your Winter Diet

1. Bananas: Bananas are a great source of energy thus they can help us manage our energy levels in the lazy weather. Besides, it is a natural source of sugar thus it can prevent dropping sugar levels. Bananas are also a good source of fiber, which helps to decrease the digestion of sugar. Consumption of bananas helps with a boost of energy.

2. Nuts: Another food item that can keep you warm in the winter includes nuts which are filled with rich nutrients like protein, fibre, vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. You can soak nuts like almonds, walnuts, and peanuts in water and consume them in the morning. Almonds and pistachios are rich in fibre and protein, which helps you feel full and provides an energy boost.

3. Eggs: Eggs have always been the favourite of people since it is easier to prepare and can be used in several ways and various dishes. They are rich in protein and necessary amino acids. Eggs contain all the nutrients that help the body stay alert and energetic. The nutrients like vitamins A, B12, and selenium found in eggs can help maintain a healthy immune system.