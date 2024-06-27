Half of Indian Adults Are Physically Unfit, Finds Lancet Study: What We Know

If the course is not corrected, by 2030, 60 percent of Indian adults will be physically unfit, the study warned.
In India, 57 percent women have insufficient levels of physical activity, and 42 percent men are physically unfit, according to a study published in the medical journal, The Lancet Global Health, on Tuesday, 25 June.
The big findings:
When it comes to physically unfit countries, India had the 12th highest prevalence among 195 countries.
The most physically unfit regions globally were Asia-Pacific and South Asia, with 48 percent and 45 percent physically unfit populations respectively.
Globally, 31.3 percent of the adult population is physically unfit. In 2010, this number was at 26.4 percent. Meanwhile, the global target is to reach a position where less than 15 percent of the world population is physically unfit.
Why it matters: In 2000, 22.3 percent of the Indian adult population was physically unfit. In 2010, the number was up to 34 percent adults. And in 2022, 49.4 percent of the adult population in the country were not meeting the weekly threshold for sufficient physical activity as per World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines.
Between the lines: The disparity in the level of physical activity between men and women, however, doesn't just exist in India.
In South Asia, across countries, women have, on average, 14 percent higher insufficient physical activity levels than men. The region ranks the second highest when it comes to adults being “insufficiently physically active.”
Zooming in on India: According to the World Health Organization, a physically fit adult should engage in at least 150-300 minutes of activity weekly. Those who don’t are at a greater risk of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart conditions, etc.
In June 2023, FIT had reported on a study conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Centre, and funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research, that had stated that at least 11.4 percent of the Indian population has diabetes. Additionally, 15.3 percent of the study’s participants were found to be prediabetic.
Experts have time and time again also pointed that Indians are highly predisposed to diabetes, much more than their Western counterparts.
At the time, FIT had quoted the study’s authors as saying that how the health community decides to deal with diabetes in the next 20 years could potentially determine the health and life expectancy of these populations for the next 80 years.
But wait, there’s more bad news.
Globally, the WHO says that obesity is responsible for:
44 percent cases of diabetes
23 percent cases of ischemic heart disease
7-41 percent of cancer cases
Speaking to FIT, Dr HPS Sachdev, Paediatric Consultant at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science & Research, and one of the authors of the landmark Lancet study on obesity, had said,
According to experts, changes in diet and lifestyle can be the "key" to solving this crisis. This includes incorporating some exercise like walking, running, yoga and weight training into your daily routine. Even 10 to 15 minutes of movement a day is a good start!
