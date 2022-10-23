80 Percent Of Teens Don’t Get Recommended Levels of Exercise: WHO Report
The WHO report found that the world is set to see a 15 percent relative reduction in physical inactivity by 2030.
Over 80 percent of adolescents, and 27 percent of adults do not meet the recommended levels of physical activity, found a report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO)
The Global Status Report On Physical Activity 2022 report assess the implementation of recommendations made by the WHO in its Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018-2030 (GAPPA) to increase levels of physical activity in the population.
The report found that populations in most countries are not meeting the recommended levels of physical activity, and that the world is set to see a 15 percent relative reduction in physical inactivity by 2030.
Key Findings of the Report
THe report uses a set of 29 indicators and global data to examine the progress of different countries in the implementation of policies and actions recommended by GAPPA in order to increase physical activity. The study found,
National policies have made little progress in increasing levels of physical activity.
Slow progress poses a burden on health systems and on the society as a whole.
Uneven implementation has resulted in inequities in access to opportunities for physical activity.
It also negatively impacts the economy.
According to the report, physical inactivity costs health systems US$ 27 billion a year and by 2030, US$ 300 billion globally.
The report provides the first global insight into the impact of COVID-19 on countries’ progress on physical activity policy implementation and lists COVID-19 as one of the reasons for the slow progress.
To reduce physical inactivity and meet global targets, the WHO urges nations to create inclusive and active environments that encourage people to engage in physical activities.
The WHO has also asked nations to strengthen road safety, improve access to open public spaces, and improve walking and cycling networks.
