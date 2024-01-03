Cardio or Weights First? How Optimising Your Exercise Routine Can Help

The answer to this question is… it depends.

I’m an exercise physiologist. Recently, in my lab, we have been studying the effects of combinations of aerobic and resistance training on improving health-related fitness, particularly aerobic capacity and muscular strength.

Research suggests that when you’re designing your exercise program, there are a few factors to take into account, including your age, fitness level, and exercise history and goals.

You’ll also want to consider the volume of your exercise routine – that is, its duration and intensity – and how you’ll schedule your training during the day.