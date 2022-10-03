5 Yoga Poses To Keep the Heart Healthy

A person's heart is one of the main organs of their body and it works continuously without a break, even while we sleep. The main function of the heart is to pump blood to all the other organs of the body for the smooth functioning of the entire body. It is important that we stay active and do not lead a sedentary lifestyle.

Even if you are someone who is old or cannot indulge in high-intensity yoga, a slow form of exercise, yoga can be beneficial as well. An unhealthy heart can increase the risk of cardiovascular conditions. Thus we are here with the 5 yoga poses for a healthy heart.