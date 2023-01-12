Cold Wave Continues: Temperatures in North India May Drop to -4°C

North India to face another cold wave from 14-19 January.
(File Photo: IANS)
Temperatures in North India are expected to drop drastically towards the end of this week. This winter has been recorded as the third worst cold spell North India has faced, according to a report by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Temperatures in the Indo-Gangetic plains have bee expected to drop as low as -4°C between 14 and 19 January, and the cold wave is expected to peak around 16-18 January, as predicted by a weather expert.
The National Capital Region can expect to see some light rainfall which may bring relief from the biting cold temperatures on 12 January 2023.
"Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of cold wave in India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th. Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career," wrote Navdeep Dahiya, weather expert and founder of Live Weather of India, in a tweet.
Fog will have a crucial role in moderating temperatures during the night, however if the cold wave lasts longer, it is expected that North India will face single digit maximum temperatures.
He predicts that January 2023, may yet be historically recorded as the coldest winter India has seen in the 21st Century .
