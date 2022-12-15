5 Yoga Poses to Get Relief From Sciatica Pain

Sciatica disease is caused when the sciatic nerve is pressured or affected in any way. The sciatic nerve begins in the lower back and runs through the buttocks, thighs, and along the side of the legs.

Sciatica is caused when the sciatic nerve is compressed, irritated, or injured. Sciatica is also caused when the muscles become too tight, overused, or injured.

It can be a challenging disease since it is accompanied by a sharp and throbbing pain besides the burning sensation down the leg. The patient may also feel numbness, tingling, and inflammation.

Yoga poses can be useful in improving symptoms of sciatica with other benefits like:

Reduction in chronic lower back pain

Improving limitations in activity

Lowering the use of pain medications

Here are five poses you can try at home to get relief from sciatica pain.