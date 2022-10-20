5 Traditional Indian Sweet Recipes to Try this Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is around the corner and people have left no stone unturned to get for the festival. Various dishes, sweets, and recipes are prepared by people and they relish these options of food and snacks with excitement and enthusiasm.

People often get confused as so what can they prepare for their Diwali parties or to serve the guests when they come to meet them. Do not worry, we are here with a few traditional sweets recipes that you can try at home and serve your guests.

Ladoos, pedas, rasgullas, halwa, kheer, are all a part of the traditional sweets menu. Thus, go ahead and collect these ingredients from the market and relish the hand-made prepared sweets which are tastier and healthier than the ones in the market.