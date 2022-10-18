Diwali 2022: Customs and Traditions To Follow on This Festival, Things To Know

Diwali 2022 traditions you must follow to enjoy the festival.
(Photo: iStock)
People in India have started getting ready to celebrate the big festival which is Diwali. It is popularly known as the festival of lights and it marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, with his brother Laxman and wife Sita. Diwali 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Monday, 24 October by the people in India. The five-day-long festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. People in the country are super excited to celebrate the festival grandly.
Diwali 2022 is going to bring in a lot of happiness and prosperity. Every Indian family gets ready for Diwali in an age-old and traditional manner. They like to celebrate the festival according to traditions. As we are gearing up to celebrate the festival, it is important to take note of the rituals and traditions that one must follow.
Make Rangoli
Diwali preparations start in advance as people get busy deep cleaning their homes. They welcome Goddess Laxmi to a clean and well-decorated home. Apart from cleaning the homes, people also make beautiful rangolis at the entrance. You must choose a unique design this Diwali so that the house looks decorated.
Light Diyas
Diyas are the main attraction during Diwali. You cannot celebrate this festival without diyas and lights. It is the festival of lights for a reason. You can make your own diyas or buy them from the markets.
They come in different shapes, colours, and designs so you can choose from a wide variety.
Conduct Laxmi-Ganesh Puja
Many people organize Laxmi-Ganesh Puja in their homes. They conduct Laxmi Puja to welcome prosperity and fortune. People pray to Lord Ganesh to mark an auspicious beginning. Diwali is incomplete without this puja.
Share Diwali Sweets
While the festival is mainly about pujas, we cannot miss the sweets and good food.
