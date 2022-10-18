Diwali 2022: Customs and Traditions To Follow on This Festival, Things To Know

People in India have started getting ready to celebrate the big festival which is Diwali. It is popularly known as the festival of lights and it marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, with his brother Laxman and wife Sita. Diwali 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Monday, 24 October by the people in India. The five-day-long festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. People in the country are super excited to celebrate the festival grandly.

Diwali 2022 is going to bring in a lot of happiness and prosperity. Every Indian family gets ready for Diwali in an age-old and traditional manner. They like to celebrate the festival according to traditions. As we are gearing up to celebrate the festival, it is important to take note of the rituals and traditions that one must follow.