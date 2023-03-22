Fasting In Ramadan Kareem 2023: Effective Tips For Diabetes Patients

The holy month of Ramadan is around the corner and it is an auspicious month for all the Muslims around the world. The Muslims all across the world wait for the sighting of the crescent moon. This year Ramadan is expected to begin from 22 or 23 March depending on the sighting of the moon in Mecca.

During Ramadan fasting, Muslims who observe the fast abstain from eating and drinking during the day and they only have two meals- sehri and iftar. They break their fast with dates. But there might be people with various health conditions that makes it challenging for them to fast during these days- one such condition is diabetes.

Let's have a look at the tips you need to keep in mind if you are diabetic and are planning to fast this Ramadan.