In Photos: Your 30s Are Crucial – Tips For a Healthy Lifestyle

It is extremely necessary for us to keep our health as a top priority all the time.
(Photo: iStock)
Follow safe sex. One can have an easier access to get rid of unwanted pregnancies but sexually transmitted diseases and infections can't always be easily treated.
Get basic screening tests annually. You are very much at risk for lifestyle illnesses in your 30s, so it's important to keep a track of things through annual check ups.
Exercise regularly. Regular exercise can make us more efficient at your work, and help us feel better.
Eat healthy. When we consume what your your body likes, usually nutrient-rich veggies and lean protein, you'll rarely crave for unhealthy food.
Cut down smoking and drinking.
Prioritise you mental health and do not hesitate to reach our for help or to begin with therapy.
Our bodies go through several changes as we grow older. Your thirties are extremely crucial, and health must be a top priority.
FIT spoke to Dr Pareeb Dabholkar, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist, who tells us about these few things we definitely need to keep in mind when we are in our 30s.
