10 Signs and Symptoms Of Stress

Symptoms Of Stress
In our modern, fast-paced society, stress has become an omnipresent force that impacts individuals across diverse backgrounds. Stress can stem from a variety of situations, including a taxing job, an overwhelming personal life, and financial difficulties. Stress is a natural response to a harsh or life-threatening scenario. It sets off a cascade of emotional and physical responses. Only very small stress concentrations can be beneficial. Yet, chronic stress might be detrimental. Prolonged stress is associated with a plethora of physical and mental health issues.
Given its pervasive nature, it is imperative to grasp it thoroughly. This entails not only understanding effective treatment strategies and clinical indicators but also recognizing the support available from families and communities, as well as cultivating resilience in the face of adversity. Thus, here are a few signs, symptoms, and indicators of stress for your better understanding.
According to Dr. Saumya Saluja, Health Educator with The Healthy Indian Project (THIP), here are a few warning signs of chronic stress:
1. Muscular Tension- Sustaining stress can cause muscular tension. This causes discomfort or soreness in the neck, shoulders, and jaw. This strain produces headaches or migraines.
2. Stress-related fatigue, or the feeling of getting exhausted or drained even after taking a break, is a common indicator of stress. This leads to trouble falling or remaining asleep.
3. Gut-related issues brought on by stress result in indigestion, nausea, stomach discomfort, and modifications in dietary preferences.
4. Anxiety is a telltale indicator of stress. The primary consequences of its endurance are excessive concern, restlessness, and a tense feeling. Anxious individuals might experience racing thoughts or difficulty breathing.
5. Mood swings might manifest as anger, overwhelm, melancholy, or depression.
6. Bruxism or teeth grinding, and TMJ disorders: Stress can cause teeth to grind while you're asleep. In addition to aggravating temporomandibular joint (TMJ) issues, this leads to tooth wear, fractures, or jaw discomfort. TMJ disorders can result in clicking sounds, jaw pain, and trouble opening or closing the mouth.
7. Periodontal Disease and Canker Sores: Prolonged stress may have an impact on the immune system, making people more prone to gum disease, particularly periodontitis. The disease is marked by bleeding, swollen, or red gums. Apart from gum disease, stress may trigger or intensify painful oral lesions called canker or cold sores.
8. Xerostomia and Burning Mouth Syndrome: Under stress, salivary output substantially drops. This results in xerostomia or dry mouth. The reduced salivary flow enhances the risk of tooth decay, bad breath, and oral discomfort. Stress can also result in a burning sensation in the tongue, which may alter the taste sensation. This condition has been referred to as "burning mouth syndrome."
9. Myofascial pain dysfunction syndrome (MPDS): Stress-reduction Behaviour like biting nails or chewing on pencils unintentionally can give rise to parafunctional habits. Such habits lead to malocclusion, tight jaw closure, and tooth attrition. Ultimately, it impacts the masticatory muscles, leading to bruxism and symptoms resembling those of MPDS.
10. Behavioural manifestations: Stress may significantly impact a person's behaviour, influencing their habits and actions. Stress can manifest behaviourally as increased alcohol or drug usage, altered eating patterns, social disengagement, restlessness, and anxious behaviours. In the short term, these behaviours might serve as coping mechanisms, but over time, they might have a detrimental impact on our overall well-being and health.
