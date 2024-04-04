10 Signs & Symptoms of Depression

Depression signs and symptoms
Depression is a common mental health condition affecting an estimated 4.3% of the worldwide population. Depression can happen to anyone, but women are twice as likely to be affected as men. Depression is the single largest contributor to disability. About two-thirds of all depressed patients contemplate suicide. Despite its prevalence, it is often not recognized, leading to barriers in seeking appropriate treatment.
Depression results from a complex interaction of genetic, social, psychological and biological factors. Imbalances in certain neuro-transmitters like serotonin, nor-epinephrine and dopamine play a significant role in the development of depression. Individuals with a family history of depression are more likely to experience the condition themselves. Similarly, people who have gone through adverse life events like unemployment, bereavement, financial loss, failure in relationships, academic failure etc. are more likely to develop depression.
According to Dr. Hemashri Chaturvedi, Department of Psychiatry from K J Somaiya Medical College and Hospital, Mumbai, the common signs and symptoms of depression include:
Persistently feeling sad and tearful nearly every day
Irritability on trivial matters
Loss of interest/pleasure in all or almost all activities
Weight loss/weight gain
Decreased sleep/ excessive sleep
Agitation/restlessness or retardation, social withdrawal and decreased interaction with family, friends or involvement in social activities
Fatigue or loss of energy, unexplained physical complaints such as body-ache, headache etc.
Feelings of worthlessness or excessive or inappropriate guilt
Diminished ability to think or concentrate, or indecisiveness
Recurrent thoughts of death, recurrent suicidal ideation, suicide attempts or suicidal plans.
It is essential to recognize that depression isn’t just feeling sad. Sadness is a part of our normal emotional spectrum – it is situation specific and transient.
On the other hand, depression is a pervasive state of psychological distress that significantly impacts day to day activities such as work, school, social activities and interpersonal relationships.
Symptoms may vary in intensity and duration, but a diagnosis of depression is made when they persist for two weeks or more and interfere with daily functioning. A depressive episode may be categorized as mild, moderate and severe based on the severity and number of symptoms.
