10 Signs & Symptoms of Typhoid Fever

Symptoms Of Typhoid
Typhoid fever is a fatal infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. The disease spreads usually due to contaminated food or water. Once the bacteria is ingested, it multiplies and spreads into the bloodstream. Thus, people living in places with poor sanitation and a lack of safe drinking water need to be extra careful and follow preventive measures. Access to safe water, adequate sanitation, hygiene among food handlers and typhoid vaccination are a few preventive measures.
Now that we know about the symptoms and causes of Typhoid fever, let's know more about the signs and symptoms of Typhoid.
Persons suffering from typhoid fever carry the bacteria in their bloodstream and intestinal tract. According to World Health Organization, WHO the symptoms of Typhoid fever include:
Prolonged High Fever
Fatigue
Headache
Nausea
Abdominal pain
Constipation or Diarrhea
Rash
Chills
Muscle Aches
Loss of appetite.
