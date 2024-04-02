10 Signs & Symptoms of Typhoid Fever

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201910 Signs & Symptoms of Typhoid Fever

Typhoid fever is a fatal infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. The disease spreads usually due to contaminated food or water. Once the bacteria is ingested, it multiplies and spreads into the bloodstream. Thus, people living in places with poor sanitation and a lack of safe drinking water need to be extra careful and follow preventive measures. Access to safe water, adequate sanitation, hygiene among food handlers and typhoid vaccination are a few preventive measures.

Now that we know about the symptoms and causes of Typhoid fever, let's know more about the signs and symptoms of Typhoid.

Typhoid Fever: Symptoms

Persons suffering from typhoid fever carry the bacteria in their bloodstream and intestinal tract. According to World Health Organization, WHO the symptoms of Typhoid fever include:

  1. Prolonged High Fever

  2. Fatigue

  3. Headache

  4. Nausea

  5. Abdominal pain

  6. Constipation or Diarrhea

  7. Rash

  8. Chills

  9. Muscle Aches

  10. Loss of appetite.

Published: 02 Apr 2024,06:49 PM IST

