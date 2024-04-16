10 Signs and Symptoms Of Parkinson's Disease

Here are 10 early signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as mentioned by Dr Amit Batra, Associate Director, Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, Delhi

1. Tremors: One of the most common early signs is tremors, often starting in a limb, usually the hand or fingers. These tremors occur at rest and may disappear with intentional movement.

2. Bradykinesia: This refers to slowness of movement. People may find everyday tasks taking longer to complete, such as buttoning a shirt or walking.

3. Rigidity: Stiffness in the limbs or trunk can occur, making it difficult to move smoothly. Muscles may feel tense and achy.

4. Postural Instability: Balance problems and changes in posture may be early signs. Individuals might feel unsteady or have trouble standing up straight.

5. Changes in Handwriting : Handwriting might become smaller and more cramped, known as micrographia. It may be difficult to write or draw with precision.