7 Different Mindfulness Practices To Help Combat Insomnia

Sleep, like nutrition, influences an individual's holistic health and well-being. It supports and enhances not only metabolic, but also endocrine, neurological, and cognitive functions.
However, due to the times we live in today, a considerable population experiences sleep deprivation or sleep-related disorders. Insomnia is the second most-reported grievance in primary healthcare - affecting nearly 30–50% of adults annually. As per research, one-third of adults regularly face challenges with falling asleep, staying asleep, or experiencing poor sleep quality. Leading to substantial economic costs, it can also aggravate health issues, including cardiac diseases, diabetes, anxiety, and depression.
This is where the role of non-pharmaceutical meditative interventions, such as evidence-based yogic practices, comes into the picture. Cognitive yogic practices can help combat insomnia by addressing the thoughts, beliefs, and mental patterns that contribute to sleep difficulties. These practices help activate the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems, helping the mind enter into a state of heightened or complete awareness.
What Are the Best Practices For Insomnia?
According to Dr Ishan Shivanand, mental health researcher and the Founder of Yoga of Immortals (YOI) meditative program, here are 7 yogic techniques you can consider for your mental health.
1. Meditation: Non-pharmaceutical meditative interventions involve bringing your awareness to the present moment without judgment. Sit comfortably and focus on your breath, bodily sensations, or mantra - based on guidance from an experienced meditation expert. Acknowledge thoughts without engaging in them, and gently bring your attention back to the present moment.
2. Pranayama Breathwork: Pranayama techniques, like alternate-nostril breathing, as part of breathwork modalities can help calm the central nervous system and prepare the body for sleep. With rhythmic inhalation and exhalation processes, they allow a sensation of deepening and relaxation, improving mental wellbeing.
3. Visualization: Visualization involves mentally picturing experiences that promote relaxation and manifest goals. Engage your senses in the visualization, noticing the details of your goals and life that you aim to accomplish.
4. Gratitude Practice: Cultivating a sense of gratitude can help shift the mindset from worry and stress to appreciation and contentment. Reflect on experiences you're grateful for from your day, and express your gratitude to people you’re thankful for. Celebrate simple pleasures, moments of connection with loved ones, or anything that brings joy.
5. Journaling: Journaling before bedtime can be a way to build the life you desire - and process your thoughts and emotions. Take time to utilise the visualisation technique and write in detail your goals (eg. short-term, mid-term and long-term goals) for the life you envision. Reflect on positive experiences from the day or jot down ideas for solutions to problems.
6. Positive Affirmations: These are statements that affirm desired outcomes or qualities. Before bedtime, repeat positive affirmations, such as "Every day, in every way, I’m becoming better and healthier."
7. Yoga Nidra with Sankalpa (Intention Setting): Yoga Nidra is a guided relaxation practice that induces a state of deep relaxation while maintaining awareness. Before beginning the practice, set a Sankalpa or intention related to improving sleep. This can also followed by a meditative practice.
Incorporating yogic practices into a routine can help quiet the mind, and reduce stress and anxiety. Remember to be patient and consistent in your practice.
