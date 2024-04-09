World Parkinson's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

Parkinson's is my toughest fight. No, it doesn't hurt. It's hard to explain. I'm being tested to see if I'll keep praying, to see if I'll keep my faith. All great people are tested by God.- Muhammad Ali

How do we wrestle with this beast? Living with an incurable disease like Parkinson's is very different from living with a terminal illness. This is a disease you're going to live with for a very long time. You really have to make peace with it.- Connie Phinney

The first thing I read after being diagnosed on the internet was Parkinson's attacks the mind, body and the spirit. There is one thing that treats all three and that's hope. That's very true, you have to live with hope.- Gordon Adair

I often say now I don't have any choice whether or not I have Parkinson's, but surrounding that non-choice is a million other choices that I can make.- Michael J Fox