10 Fats Rich Foods That are Healthy For You

1. Avocados are one of the few fruits which are rich in fruits, unlike other fruits that are filled with carbs. Avocados are about 80% fat and one of the best sources of potassium, providing 15% of the Daily Value (DV) per 5-ounce (150-gram) serving. They are rich in antioxidants that have favorable effects on cholesterol levels. they are great source of fiber which offers various digestive, heart health, and weight management benefits.

2. Cheese is considered unhealthy by many but actually it is quite nutritious and great source of calcium, vitamin B12, phosphorus, selenium, and many other nutrients. A single ounce of cheese contains about 6 grams of protein. Unlike other high-fat dairy products, cheese doesn’t increase heart disease risk.

3. Dark chocolate is always among the foods that are tasty and healthy. It is like a treat with multiple nutrients and benefits. It is high in fat, with fat accounting for around 65% of calories. Dark chocolate also has fiber, iron and magnesium. It is loaded with antioxidants like resveratrol and epicatechin that have anti-aging and performance-enhancing properties. Make sure to choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa.

4. Whole eggs are often considered unhealthy due to the yolks since it is considered to be high in fats and cholesterol but the cholesterol in eggs do not not negatively affect the cholesterol in the blood. Moreover, eggs are dense in nutrients and contain various vitamins and minerals. Choline is one such vitamin found in eggs, a nutrient the brain needs but 90% of people don’t get enough of it. One egg provides 27% of the DV of choline.