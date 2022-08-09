Benefits of Including Sunflower Seeds in Your Diet

We all know that plants release oxygen, which is important for our survival, but do you know that plants offer a wide range of health and beauty benefits as well? Yes, you heard me right. There are many plants like lavender, roses, ashwagandha, chamomile, and so on that have lots of benefits, including beauty benefits.

Like other plants, the sunflower has miraculous benefits for our skin and hair. It is more than a flower, it is a repository of essential nutrients that are vital for the skin and hair.

Sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin E, which not only protects your skin from damage caused by oxidative stress but also makes your hair lusty, shiny, smooth, and voluminous.