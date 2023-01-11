Carbs-Rich Foods That are Healthy
Include these simple carbs-rich foods in your diet that are purely healthy.
There are a number of people who assume that carbs are unhealthy and promote weight gain thus over the years, carbohydrates have gotten a bad reputation. Carbs are often associated with weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and other health conditions.
Processed foods are high in carbs, and sugar, and lack important vitamins and minerals. However, there are other sources of carbohydrates that are nutrient-dense, and beneficial for your health.
There’s no reason to avoid high-carb foods and here is a list of carb- rich foods.
1. Quinoa
Quinoa is pseudo seeds that are extremely nutritious and popular among health-conscious consumers. It’s a pseudo cereal, meaning it is a seed that’s prepared and eaten like a grain.
Research proves that cooked quinoa contains 70% carbs and it is also a good source of protein and fiber. Quinoa is rich in minerals and plant compounds that have various health benefits like blood sugar management and heart health.
Quinoa is gluten-free and a great alternative to wheat for those on a gluten-free diet. Quinoa has high satiety levels sue to its high fiber and protein content. It also helps promote healthy weight management and gut health.
2. Buckwheat
Buckwheat is also considered a pseudo-cereal. Despite its name, buckwheat does not contain gluten like wheat does. According to FoodData Central, raw buckwheat contains 75 grams of carbs, while cooked buckwheat contains about 19.9 grams of carbs per 100-gram serving.
Buckwheat is extremely nutritious since it is rich in protein, fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. It is also beneficial for heart health and maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.
3. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are both delicious, and nutritious root vegetables, and one-half cup of mashed, cooked sweet potatoes contain about 20.7 grams of carbs, including starch, sugar, and fiber.
Sweet potatoes are also a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. They are packed with antioxidants, and plant compounds that help neutralize harmful free radicals and protect you against chronic diseases.
4. Oranges
Oranges are a popular choice among other citrus fruits. They mainly contain water and 15.5 grams of carbs per 100-gram serving. They are a good source of fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and some B vitamins. Citric acid, various potent plant compounds, and antioxidants make oranges even more healthier.
Regular consumption of oranges improves heart health and prevents kidney stones. They may increase the absorption of iron from other foods thus protecting you against iron deficiency or anemia.
5. Blueberries
Blueberries are considered a superfood since they are filled with antioxidants, water, and about 14.5 grams of carbs per 100 grams.
Blueberries contain many vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. These healthy berries can help protect your body against damaging free radicals and may even improve memory in older adults.
