10 Early Warning Signs Of Thyroid Problems

Hyperthyroidism is caused by an overactive thyroid gland. Due to this condition, our body produces an excess of thyroid hormones, such as triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). T4 is particularly produced when the pituitary gland secretes the thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). The signs that your thyroid is off when it has abnormally high levels of thyroid hormones include

1. Nervousness and anxiousness

When the thyroid gland works overtime, the hormones tell the body to work in overdrive. This leads to several symptoms that make you feel nervous and anxious. Initially, these hormones lead to mood swings and hyperactive thoughts.

2. Increased heart rate

One of the physical symptoms of high hormone levels is increased heart rate. The increase in heart activity also leads to heart palpitations. These two are also symptoms of hyperthyroidism that lead to dizziness and lightheadedness. So, in case you feel your heart is moving too fast, you should get your thyroid health checked.

3. Increased sweating

Because of the thyroid hormones when the body becomes more active, so naturally, it tries to cool itself off by sweating, even in less active situations when you’re not physically exerting yourself.

4. Weight loss

The abundance of thyroid hormones tends to increase your metabolism and appetite. This will lead to a little unexplained weight loss and unexpected weight loss further leads to dramatic and unwanted changes.

5. Weak nails and thinning hair

With hyperthyroidism, the extra hormones cause the body to increase the growth of your hair follicles and nails in a shorter time. Though it might seem that rapid nail growth would be a positive side effect of thyroid dysfunction, but this isn’t the case. This forced growth is too fast, as a result of which the body has to stretch its natural resources, which leads to thin and brittle hair and nails.