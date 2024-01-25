Common Thyroid Disorder: Know Ways To Prevent Them

There are various thyroid diseases, some of which include:

Hypothyroidism, also known as underactive thyroid: Underactive thyroid causes the thyroid gland to generate insufficient thyroid hormones, which slows down the body's metabolism. It may result in exhaustion, weight gain, and cold intolerance among other symptoms.

Hyperthyroidism: Hyperthyroidism is a disorder in which the thyroid gland secretes more thyroid hormone than is typical, which speeds up the body's metabolism. Symptoms include perspiration, rapid heartbeat, weight loss, anxiety, and irritability.

Goitre: Goitre is a swelling at the base of the neck indicative of an enlargement of the thyroid gland. Thyroid issues, iodine shortages, and other causes may be to blame.

Thyroid nodules: Growths within the thyroid gland are known as thyroid nodules. Though rare, most are benign; a tiny percentage can develop into malignancy. Large nodules may cause discomfort or difficulty swallowing; however, symptoms are rare.

Thyroid cancer: Thyroid cancer is usually diagnosed as a lump or nodule in the neck, and it starts in the thyroid gland. It's generally curable and not too prevalent, especially if caught early. Surgery, radioactive iodine, thyroid hormone therapy, or a mix of these may be used as treatments.

Graves' disease: Graves' disease is an autoimmune condition that causes hyperthyroidism or an overactive thyroid gland. It happens when the thyroid produces excessive amounts of thyroid hormone because the immune system accidentally attacks it. This leads to symptoms such as heat intolerance, anxiety, restlessness, weight loss, fast heartbeat, and enlarged eyes (Graves' ophthalmopathy). Radioactive iodine therapy, antithyroid drugs, and occasionally surgery are possible treatment options. In most cases, reducing thyroid hormone production and treating symptoms are the main goals of managing Graves' illness.