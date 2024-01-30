World Leprosy Day 2024: Date in India, History, Importance, Theme, and Details

World Leprosy Day is observed on the last Sunday of January, across the globe. Therefore, it was observed on 28 January, this year. However, in India, this day is annually celebrated on 30 January. People in the country are getting ready to celebrate the day and create awareness about leprosy so that more people can help out. Individuals across the globe unite to understand and gather more information about leprosy. It is a condition that affects the skin and nerves.

World Leprosy Day helps to create awareness about the disease and eliminate the stigma and discrimination faced by those who suffer from the disease. One should also know the history and significance of the important day if one wants to spread awareness. A different theme is decided every year before observing the day across the globe.