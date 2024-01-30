World Leprosy Day 2024: Date in India, History, Importance, Theme, and Details

World Leprosy Day 2024 date and history are stated here for interested people.
(Photo: iStock)
World Leprosy Day is observed on the last Sunday of January, across the globe. Therefore, it was observed on 28 January, this year. However, in India, this day is annually celebrated on 30 January. People in the country are getting ready to celebrate the day and create awareness about leprosy so that more people can help out. Individuals across the globe unite to understand and gather more information about leprosy. It is a condition that affects the skin and nerves.
World Leprosy Day helps to create awareness about the disease and eliminate the stigma and discrimination faced by those who suffer from the disease. One should also know the history and significance of the important day if one wants to spread awareness. A different theme is decided every year before observing the day across the globe.
Here is the history, significance, and theme of World Leprosy Day 2024 you should know if you are celebrating it. Try to share the information with people around you so more people get to know the right details about leprosy.
This day is celebrated with a different theme every year. All the events and activities organised on this day are based on the theme because they highlight a specific aspect. You should actively participate in the events and try to talk about leprosy to those who are still unaware.
The theme for World Leprosy Day 2024 is already decided and it is "Beat Leprosy".
This theme highlights the dual objectives of the day. First, it allows the elimination of the stigma associated with leprosy and second, it advocates for the dignity of those individuals impacted by the disease.
World Leprosy Day holds substantial significance as a worldwide initiative dedicated to increasing awareness about leprosy, eliminating misconceptions regarding the disease, and promoting early detection.
The goal is to create a world where people with leprosy receive improved care and support.
