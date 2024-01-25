National Voters' Day 2024: Theme, History & Significance

National Voters' Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
National Voters’ Day is celebrated annually on January 25 to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 1950. It is a day dedicated to strengthening the democratic process of India by encouraging voter participation and emphasizing more on the importance of every vote in shaping the nation’s future. It is celebrated to encourage the youth to participate in the vote in the electoral process. The main objective behind the celebration is to encourage, facilitate, and maximize enrolment, especially for new voters. It is celebrated every year with a particular theme. It not only encourages the youth to participate in the electoral process but also focuses on the Right to vote as the basic right.
The theme for National Voters Day 2024 is "Making Every Vote Count: No Voter to be Left Behind."
This theme emphasizes the importance of inclusive and accessible elections. It also ensures that every eligible voter gets the opportunity to exercise their franchise. It underscores the ECI’s commitment to reach out to every corner of the country and bridge the gap between eligible voters and the electoral process.
25th January is the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI) which came into existence in 1950. The ECI is an autonomous constitutional body responsible for conducting free and fair elections in the world’s largest democracy. This day was first celebrated in 2011 to encourage young voters to take part in the electoral process. The Election Commission's main objective is to increase the enrolment of voters, especially the eligible ones.
Earlier the eligibility age of the voter was 21 years but in 1988 it was lowered to 18 years. The Sixty-First Amendment Bill of 1998 lowered the voter's eligibility age in India.
India is a democratic country and hence every citizen has the basic right to vote. Citizens have the right to select their leader to whomever they think is capable of leading the nation, solving the problems of common people, bringing about change, etc. National Voters Day is a significant root of India as the future of the country lies in the leader that we choose.
If the citizens do not come forward and choose the right leader then the progress and development of their own country will be hampered and will also affect the people of the country. It is the leader of the country who decides various basic big projects and several things. If the basic system is not developed properly, it may lead to under construction of roads, electricity connection problems, etc. Hence, through this day youth is encouraged to participate and build a strong network for the coming generation who will make sure to cast their votes without fail.
This year, the Hon’ble President of India, Draupadi Murmu will present the National Awards for the year 2023. National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices for the year 2023-24 will be conferred on State and District level officers to mark the occasion. Awards are conferred for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in various spheres including IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management, Accessible Elections, and contribution to the field of voter awareness and outreach.
