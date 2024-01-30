National Cleanliness Day 2024: Date, Theme, Quotes, History & Significance

National Cleanliness Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
National Cleanliness Day in India is celebrated every year on January 30 to promote cleanliness and sanitation as a way of life. The significance of this day lies in its ability to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness and the role of each individual in keeping the environment clean.
To mark the special occasion various activities and events are organised across the country. Schools and colleges conduct cleanliness drives in their local communities. Government organizations carry out awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of cleanliness. Community clean-up drives are also organized, where citizens come together to clean their neighborhood streets and public spaces. The government also launches various initiatives to improve the sanitation and hygiene facilities in rural areas and slums. The aim of these initiatives by the government is to provide access to clean drinking water, toilets, and waste management systems to all citizens, thereby promoting cleanliness and hygiene.
The theme for National Cleanliness Day 2024 is not yet known.
Cleanliness and order are not matters of instinct; they are matters of education, and like most great things, you must cultivate a taste for them. – Benjamin Disraeli
Cleanliness is the scourge of art. – Craig Brown
Cleanliness is important, and more than that is the physical fitness to attain healthy body and mind. – Sandeep Singh
Cleanliness is a state of purity, clarity, and precision. – Suze Orman
I come from a poor family, I have seen poverty. The poor need respect, and it begins with cleanliness. – Narendra Modi
The history of National Cleanliness Day dates back to 2014 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide cleanliness campaign. The campaign aimed at transforming India into a clean and hygienic nation. The campaign mainly focuses on creating awareness about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene. It encourages citizens to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.
Sanitation campaigns are held by panchayats and villages. Debates, painting, essay, and quiz competitions are organized for the school children under the campaign. Individual toilets are constructed in villages to make the State completely free of open defecation. More Measures are taken for the management of solid waste and dirty water. Solutions to Garbage segregation, vermicomposting of organic waste, sanitary landfills for inorganic waste, drains to channel water, wastewater treatment and reuse, biogas for cooking, and regular cleaning of the village are advised.
The Nirmal Gram Puraskar (NGP):- The government of India has initiated an incentive scheme for fully sanitized and open defecation-free gram panchayats, blocks, and districts called the ‘ Nirmal Gram Puraskar’. Students and educational institutions play a major role in generating mass awareness.
