7 Benefits of Drinking Water in Copper Vessel

1. Prevents Cancer- Copper is an antioxidant, meaning it helps to fight off all the free radicals that negate the negative effects. Research has long proved the harmful effects of the free radicals that cause cancer in the human body. Copper also helps in the production of Melanin which gives color to the skin and eyes and also protects one from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

2. Helps Manage High Blood Pressure- According to the American Cancer Society, copper is helps reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels and the lack of copper or copper deficiency leads to the development of hypotension and copper deficiency in adults results in hypertension. Trace amounts of copper help regulate blood pressure.

3. Helps Manage Thyroid Levels- Copper helps balance the inconsistencies of the thyroid gland, energizing the thyroid gland to function well. Copper also helps fights off the damaging effects of over secretion of the thyroid gland. Lack of copper results in thyroid gland malfunction while too much copper results in thyroid gland dysfunction causing hyper or hypothyroidism among patients.

4. Prevents Anemia- Copper helps the body breakdown food thus helping produce hemoglobin which helps the body absorb iron. lack of copper can cause lower levels of hemoglobin resulting in anemia. Copper deficiency in the human body can cause rare hematological disorders which results in low white blood cells.