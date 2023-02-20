Uma Bharti's Protests Against Liquor Work: What Is MP's New Excise Policy?

Once a fierce leader, a mighty force to reckon with, Uma Bharti had resorted to pelting stones at a liquor store to get noticed.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government approved the new excise policy banning 'ahatas' and shop bars in the state, Uma Bharti – MP's firebrand Hindutva leader and campaigner against liquor sales – called it a 'historic decision'.
The state government, which has been under constant attack by Bharti over its liquor policies, approved the new excise policy after a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, 19 February.
So, what is the new excise policy exactly? And is it a win for critics like Uma Bharti?
First, a blanket ban on shop bars and places with a sit-in facility for alcohol consumption across the state has been imposed under the new excise policy.
Second, liquor shops within 100 metres of educational institutions, hostels for girls, and religious places would not be allowed to function.
Talking to the media, the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said:
Third, the state government will strengthen the punishment in cases of drinking-and-driving. At present, there's a jail time of six months or Rs 2,000 fine or both for the first offence of drink-and-drive. For the second or a subsequent offence committed within three years of the previous incident, there's a jail time of two years or Rs 3,000 or both.
The state government has now proposed to suspend the driving licenses of people caught driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ever since former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and staunch anti-liquor advocate Uma Bharti turned up the heat over the issue of alcohol consumption, the state government has been under immense pressure to act.
On Monday, 20 February, Uma Bharti took to Twitter, expressing her gratitude and hailing the new liquor policy as "a historic and revolutionary step by the government."
Bharti gradually went from demanding a total prohibition on liquor sale and consumption to demanding controlled and regularised sales of liquor ahead of the state Assembly election that is set to take place by the end of 2023.
Thanking Chauhan in a Twitter thread, Bharti wrote:
Known for her 'bebaak' (rigid and fearless) personality, Bharti's rise during the 2003 state Assembly elections was significant.
Leading a staunch campaign against then-Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, Bharti emerged as a sterling leader and was instrumental in forcing the Congress out of power back then.
Uma Bharti, who is known for her grit, has struggled hard to hold sway over the party. Whether it was resorting to stone-pelting liquor shops or asking Lodhi voters – a section of the OBC community and a deciding factor in the Bundelkhand region and districts like Balaghat, Sagar, Hoshangabad, and Seoni – to have no compulsion to vote for BJP, Uma Bharti hasn't shied away from the fight.
With the state inching closer towards the 2023 Assembly elections, BJP can't afford to upset OBC voters, who constitute around 50 percent of the state's voting community, by upsetting Uma Bharti over the issue of alcohol consumption.
Talking to The Quint, a senior journalist who did not wish to be named said that the new excise policy is the result of the BJP being caught between a rock and a hard place.
On the other hand, Narottam Mishra, underplaying the role of Uma Bharti in pushing the state to approve the new excise policy, claimed that Shivraj Singh Chauhan has constantly discouraged liquor consumption, and hence, no new liquor shop has opened in the state since 2010.
