Former Madhya Pradesh CM, Now a Stone Pelter – Decoding Uma Bharti's Endgame

Once a fierce leader, a mighty force to reckon with, Uma Bharti has resorted to stone pelting at a liquor store to get noticed.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Once a fierce leader, a mighty force to reckon with, Uma Bharti has resorted to stone pelting at a liquor store to get noticed.
Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader vandalised a liquor shop in Bhopal. A video posted by her showed Bharti breaking the liquor bottles by throwing a rock at them. A day later, she wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan explaining that she carried out the act to protect the "honour" of women in the area. The BJP leader has been demanding a prohibition in the state.
Known for her independent nature and 'manmarzi' personality, Bharti's rise during the 2003 elections was beyond comparison. She led a staunch campaign against the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, forcing a decade-long rule to end.
The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since then – except for the short stint in 2018.
Actively involved in the 'Ram Janmabhoomi movement,' Bharti took over the chief minister's office in 2003, only to be forced to resign merely a year later due to an arrest warrant against her in the Hubli riots case that dated to 1994.
A few months later, she was seen in a spat with her almost 'guru' LK Advani publicly, which led to her suspension from the party over 'indiscipline.' She later formed her own party, Bharatiya Janshakti Party, which, however, tasted little success.
She floated back into the BJP in June 2011 and was tasked to strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2012 elections.
Her charm then started fading. There were several incidents of defaming the party, stepping out of party line, and criticism, among other things. With the rise of Narendra Modi and his confidants in Delhi and the successful recurring of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP, Bharti was reduced to a mere name.
"But she could never be away from politics. Amidst all her sadhvi dress-up and her religious display, what has been her elixir and poison is ‘politics.’ She was always the one to act first, think later and that has harmed her the most," the journalist added.
Sources close to Bharti claim that she has been trying to push a public issue, such as prohibition, with the "purest of intention". However, things didn’t go her way as always, and in her frustration, she carried out "the whole stone-pelting incident last week."
“Uma is hungry for the political limelight and she has been devoid of it since long. She once had everything she could hope for and was going to get more. But now she has been exiled and sidetracked. The pain and longing have been depicted so many times in her speeches and action,” sources said.
A few among the BJP feel that Uma Bharti’s sense of insecurity has risen over the past few years. With the advent of various new and strong contenders such as Narottam Mishra and Bhupendra Singh in the state BJP, Bharti’s breathing space has shortened.
“Gone are the days when she could spar with Advani, be punished (suspended), could even make a new party, and get re-inducted into the party. Today the top leadership is more determined than ever to keep the power and they need performers with more ‘yes sir’ spirit than rebellious performers. Uma has to change her stance if she intends to have any future in today’s BJP,” the journalist added.
Uma Bharti has been crying foul for over a decade and her guardians (the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or the RSS, and the BJP) have ignored her. Mostly because somewhere they know that her actions have always been self-destructive in nature, experts said.
"However, why the party or the RSS aren’t coming down on her has two aspects. The more important one is that they don’t want to give her the space and make her a victim in the eyes of the public by responding to her drives like the ‘alcohol ban.’ Second, but an equally important aspect is that she still has sway with the Lodhi-Kirar community in central India, especially in Madhya Pradesh, which the party wouldn’t want to disturb just to satisfy some egos,” he added.
Bharti is a Lodhi caste OBC, and the BJP has promoted OBC politics since she came to power in 2003.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)